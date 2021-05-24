Big teams go down in first pool matches

Some unknown teams have created upsets in the men’s first pool matches of the 46th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s underway at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Mount Crusaders stunned one of the tournament favorites, Raiwasa Taveuni 14-0.

The team is made up of players from Nakorovatu, Waidralia, Saunikula, and Naluwai in the Naitasiri province.

Article continues after advertisement

Mt Crusaders ran in two converted tries in the first half and were impressive defensively in the second half to hold off a desperate Taveuni side.

The second surprising result was a 12-10 defeat of Kombat Uluinakau by Caucau Rugby and Tabadamu soon followed losing 12-10 to Maravu Taveuni.

The men’s competition continues at Laucala Bay and you can watch all the action live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.