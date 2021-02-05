Mount Camel through to semis

Mount Camel is the first women’s team to go through to the semifinals.

The side secured two convincing wins today defeating Army 19-7 and Hope Rugby 28-19.

Fijiana 7s coach Saiasi Fuli says they are preparing for the long run.

One of the main objective is to give every player in the extended squad a chance to play in local 7s tournament.

Fuli says the players participating in the Mobil Uprising 7s tournament is different from the squad that competed in the Super Series two weeks ago.

Right now, he says he is assessing the players and only the best quality players will be chosen for the final squad ahead of the Olympic Games.