Mount Camel scoops Uprising 7s women's title

Mount Camel has scooped the Mobil Uprising 7s women’s title.

This is after they outclassed an enthusiastic Hope Rugby side 30-5 in the final.

The shadow Fijiana 7s team showed class in executing their set pieces, and was very physical all throughout the match.



Support play was the key for Fiji as they scored six tries, three were unanswered in the first half.

Vitalina Naikore, Roela Radiniyavuni and Laisani Likuceva managed a try each for Mount Camel for a 15-nil scoreline at halftime.

Radiniyavuni crossed for her second while Reapi Uluinasau and Asinate Savu added another two tries for the win.

A determined Hope Rugby side managed to grab a try on the stroke of fulltime.



Vitalina Naivore of Mount Camel receives the best player award.