Mosquito rugby ready to sting at Marist 7s

The Mosquito rugby team will be making their debut appearance in the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament set to kick off later this month.

The Nasaibitu, Wainibuka based club has been preparing for the tournament for over three months under the guidance of 2008 Fiji 7s squad member Asivorosi Tarakinikini.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Tarakinikini says the team has a collective goal and that is to live up to the significance of their club name.

Tarakinikini says the team name has been there for generations, it symbolizes the passion they have for rugby and their tenacious defence.

He adds a mosquito may be little insect, however, it can sting.

The former Red Rock winger says the players are passionate about showcasing their talents and skills in the tournament.

Mosquito rugby is pooled with Marist, Navutulevu and Veilomani Rugby.

The tournament will be held from the 24th to the 26th of this month at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.