More work needed to lift Fijiana 7s team performance: Fuli

A lot more work still needs to be done to ensure the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team competes against top teams in the World 7s Series says coach Saiasi Fuli.

Speaking after three World Rugby 7s Series tournaments, Fuli says that despite huge progress in the team’s performance, they will still need to teak a number of areas.

“The plan that we did last year after the series that we needed to work hard and uplift everything in terms of our conditioning and strength development. Also the training to match what other international teams are doing at the international level.”

Fuli says the series will only get tougher however they will need to plan well for it.

“The next one is Hamilton and Sydney, it will be tough again because the environment is new to the girls and the body needs to withstand the intensity of playing back to back tournaments.”

The Fijiana 7s team currently sit on 8th position on the Women’s World Series with 20 points.

They finished 6th at the Cape Town 7s on Monday but the highlight for then was their 10-12 loss to World Series champions New Zealand in pool play.