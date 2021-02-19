More work needed to address discipline

Indiscipline has been a constant companion of local 7s tournaments in the country.

National 7s coach Gareth Baber says there is still a long way to go to address the issue of discipline on and off the rugby field.

Speaking after the conclusion of the Nadi leg Super Series, Baber says he has seen an improvement compared to the first round in Sigatoka.

“It’s progressing nicely, I’ve seen definite improvements in terms of the players and the way they are coached. The understanding of what behavior they have to have on the field. It’s not perfect by any stretch, there’s still a lot of work to done in the disciplines.”

Baker says this applies all across the board.

“It’s not just the less experienced teams but the more experienced ones as well so obviously it comes down to adapting to those laws, players, coaches, managers, the whole thing. So the intention is to get that better all the time.”

The Welshman adds understanding the rules of the game and getting it right locally will have an impact on the players’ performance internationally.

Meanwhile, the third leg of the Super Series will be held at Ratu Ganilau Park next month.