More time for Fiji 7s to finalize Olympics squad says Bower

Team Fiji’s Chef De Mission to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Patrick Bower has confirmed they have received a national 7s squad list for the Games.

The deadline for rugby 7s squad submission was the end of last month and that if the Olympics were to be held this year.

Speaking exclusively to FBC Sports, Bower says that is not the final squad.

“They have given us their squad list those that they feel are going we’ve had them put on the system we’ve almost come to the finalizing but for the few that are on the list they’ve gone through the system and if we were going to the Tokyo Olympics this year all they needed to do was make the adjustments”.

But Bower says the national 7s side’s management now have more time to make adjustments as the Olympic Games have been postponed.

“The delay will, of course, the dates and all of that will adjust and so they will have the opportunity to put their names finally later”.

When asked about his final Olympics squad, national 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber says they are under no pressure there’s far bigger things to be concerned with at the moment and the Olympic Games has now been delayed by a year.

Baber says they will be guided by FASANOC and the Olympic rulings on when and how they release the final squad.

The Tokyo Olympic Games will be held from the 23rd of July to the 8th of August next year.