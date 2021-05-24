More than 100 teams for Wairiki 7s carnival

A total of 144 teams in rugby, netball, and volleyball are in Taveuni today to participate in the 14th Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s Carnival.

Tournament Director, Iowane Gade says there are 44 teams participating in the senior rugby competition, 32 teams in the Under 21 competition, eight teams in women’s rugby, 24 in women’s netball, and 36 teams registered for the volleyball competition.

Two teams from the Western Division Nawaka and Ratu Filise are participating in Wairiki for the first time.

Gade says the defending champion for the Senior Division could not make it to Taveuni to defend their title, only the Under 21 Champs Dominion Brothers have made the trip again.

“We will try to complete the Under 21 pool games tomorrow and then on Thursday we will start the Senior games up till the morning of Friday. Then we will run the eliminations for the Under 21”.

The tournament starts tomorrow with the Under 21 competition.

Organizers are making the final preparations for the ground and the stalls and putting up the final touches to the flood flights to allow for games to continue into the evening.

You can watch the delayed coverage of the Wairiki 7s on FBC Sports channel.