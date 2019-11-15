Sevens
Mokani 7s tournament deferred
December 16, 2020 4:03 pm
Duibana 7s team, Lami have confirmed their spot in the Mokani 7s tournament [Source: Mokani 7s/Facebook]
The Fiji Bitter Mokani sevens tournament has been deferred to January.
The two-day tournament was scheduled to be played on Friday and Saturday.
Due to the adverse weather condition and the impending category five tropical cyclone, organizers have decided to defer the games to next month.
Article continues after advertisement
The tournament is now scheduled to be played on the 15th to the 16th of January.
Sponsored Links