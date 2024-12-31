Mogul signs up for Coral Coast 7s

[Source: Supplied]

One of the country’s leading visual solutions providers has signed on as a prime sponsor of the upcoming McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s.

Mogul Pte Limited says its involvements stems from its commitment to supporting local sports and fostering community spirit.

“Our ongoing partnership with the Fijian Drua and now becoming a major sponsor of the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s aligns with our mission to contribute to the community and support the growth of sports in Fiji,” said Mogul Pte Ltd director, Monisha Naidu.

“We are excited to be part of this prestigious event and look forward to showcasing our state-of-the-art visual solutions to enhance the overall experience for players, spectators and stakeholders.”

Tournament founding chairman Jay Whyte says they are thrilled to welcome Mogul to their team.

“Their exceptional expertise and professional design capabilities will play a crucial role in authentically capturing the true spirit of our tournament,” he said.

“This collaboration not only enhances our visual storytelling but also ensures that we create a memorable experience for all participants and spectators.”

The McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s will be held from January 16-18 at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka.

Entry is free for spectators.