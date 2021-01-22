Mocenacagi suspended for 12 games, Yamacia disappoints FRU

Fiji 7s rep Sevuloni Mocenacagi has been suspended for 12 games after his second red card in the first leg of the Fiji Rugby Union Super 7s Series which ended in Sigatoka yesterday.

Mocenacagi featured for Yamacia in the tournament and was sent off on Friday for a red card offense after a late hit on Ratu Filise forward Wame Ratuva, the 30 year old missed two matches as a result.

Yesterday in the bowl semifinal against Fire, Mocenacagi copped his second red card for throwing the ball at the referee.

Fiji Rugby Union chief executive John O’Connor says Mocenacagi will miss 12 games due to suspension.

O’Connor says Yamacia did not turn up for their last game yesterday.

He adds Yamacia was only a wildcard inclusion in the first leg and they showed no respect for the tournament Terms of Participation and for other teams as they were interested in playing their last match.

The FRU CEO says Yamacia didn’t value the opportunity given to them, and they will be replaced with another invitational side.

O’Connor says the other wildcard team, Nawaka, performed well so we have confirmed them for the second leg which will be held in Nadi on the 19th and 20th of next month.

Police Blue won the first leg at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka yesterday after beating Raiwasa Taveuni 7-5 in the final.

The Police side now lead the series table with 22 points followed by Raiwasa Taveuni on 19 points and LAR Barbarians with 17.