Mocenacagi scores, Fiji through to Cup quarters

Sevuloni Mocenacagi. [File Photo]

Sevuloni Mocenacagi marked his return to the World Sevens Series with a try in Fiji 7s 19-0 defeat of Wales and helped the side qualify to the quarter-finals.

He scored in the first two minutes of the match for a 5-0 lead.

Olympic gold-medalist Napolioni Bolaca extended Fiji’s lead with a converted try.

The former Drua rep made a strong line-break, fending off a defender to score between the sticks.

The Olympic hero loves the winning feeling 🙌 Napolioni Bolaca runs right through the Welsh helping @fijirugby take the win!#HSBC7s | #France7s pic.twitter.com/UuiWK9aRrl — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) May 20, 2022

Semi Kunatani added the extras with a successful conversion.

Fiji was awarded a penalty try before halftime when Filipe Sauturaga was high-tackled by Iwan Pyrs Jones.

With another seven points, Fiji lead 19-0 at the break.

Slippery conditions dampen play in the second half with a number of knock-ons made.

Wales had a number of chances but lost the ball forward in a number of occasions.

Fiji will face hosts France next at 12.04am tomorrow.