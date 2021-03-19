Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Sevens

Mocenacagi, Ravouvou and Mulevoro for LAR Barbarians

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 24, 2021 5:06 pm

Five former national 7s stars will feature for Life After Rugby Barbarians in the 45th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament.

Olympian Vatemo Ravouvou, Emosi Mulevoro, Sevuloni Mocenacagi and Nacanieli Batina joins Pio Tuwai and the young LAR Barbarians.

Coach and player Tuwai says Mocenacagi, Mulevoro, Batina and Ravouvou brings a wealth of experience to the team.

Article continues after advertisement

“The inclusion of these experienced players is a major boost for the younger ones in the team. They are physically fit and they will bring a wealth of knowledge and skills to the team. I know this will be a morale boost to the younger players.”

Raiwasa Resort Taveuni winger Manueli Maisamoa, Apisai Lomani and Malakai Tobau are also part of the team.

Returning to the 7s scene after a lapse of five years, former Fiji 7s playmaker Mulevoro wishes to impart his knowledge and skills to young players.

“The team consists of several young players and I’m ready to share my knowledge of the sport both on and off the field. Just to help them improve on their game and help them reach a pinnacle in rugby that we’ve never reached.”

The team focuses on bettering its defensive play before taking the field against the Borderline Blues at 8.35am on Friday at Bidesi Park.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.