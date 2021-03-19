Mocenacagi, Ravouvou and Mulevoro for LAR Barbarians

Five former national 7s stars will feature for Life After Rugby Barbarians in the 45th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament.

Olympian Vatemo Ravouvou, Emosi Mulevoro, Sevuloni Mocenacagi and Nacanieli Batina joins Pio Tuwai and the young LAR Barbarians.

Coach and player Tuwai says Mocenacagi, Mulevoro, Batina and Ravouvou brings a wealth of experience to the team.

“The inclusion of these experienced players is a major boost for the younger ones in the team. They are physically fit and they will bring a wealth of knowledge and skills to the team. I know this will be a morale boost to the younger players.”

Raiwasa Resort Taveuni winger Manueli Maisamoa, Apisai Lomani and Malakai Tobau are also part of the team.

Returning to the 7s scene after a lapse of five years, former Fiji 7s playmaker Mulevoro wishes to impart his knowledge and skills to young players.

“The team consists of several young players and I’m ready to share my knowledge of the sport both on and off the field. Just to help them improve on their game and help them reach a pinnacle in rugby that we’ve never reached.”

The team focuses on bettering its defensive play before taking the field against the Borderline Blues at 8.35am on Friday at Bidesi Park.