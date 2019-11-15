Mocenacagi listens to ‘Vanua Domoni’ before and after a game

Most international sports stars have a pre-game ritual and Fiji 7s forward Sevuloni Mocenacagi is no different.

The 29 year old from Nukuilau village in Navosa has revealed that he listens to a local song ‘Vanua Domoni’ which is unofficially a Fiji rugby anthem before running out in the white jumper.

The Flying Fijians also sing the song minutes from entering the field.

Mocenacagi while speaking to Fiji Rugby says he listens to the song before and after a game while out on national duties.

Mocenacagi says his best rugby memory so far is winning the 2015 Dubai 7s title on his debut.

Apart from rugby, Mocencagi spends most of his time on the family farm and he plans to have his own farming business after rugby.

When asked if he has a self-motivational quote, Mocenacagi says, his is a bible text which says humble yourself before the Lord and he will lift you up.

Mocenacagi and his two younger brothers Isoa and Kavekini Tabu are part of the Fiji 7s extended squad.

[Source:Fiji Rugby]