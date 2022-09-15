Mocenacagi credits God and family for comeback

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s utility Sevuloni Mocenacagi says he is just thankful to be back in the team following his termination by the Fiji Rugby Union last year over discipline issues.

Arriving with the victorious Rugby World Cup Sevens team last night, Mocenacagi credits God and his family for helping him through the trying times.

The robust player had very little to say but maintained that everything that has happened was according to God’s plan.

[Source: World Rugby]

Mocenacagi also dedicated the RWC 7s win to all Fijians adding that he hopes it will bring smiles to them.

The 32-year-old’s family was also at the Nadi International Airport to welcome him and the team.



His father Sanaila Tabu again acknowledged the perseverance of his eldest son to overcome challenges and redeem himself.

Tabu adds the family is proud of Sevu.