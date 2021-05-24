Home

Sevens

Mobil to sponsor 4th Super Sevens Series leg

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 8, 2021 10:28 am

Mobil Oil (Fiji) has come on board to sponsor the fourth leg of the Fiji Rugby Union Super Sevens Series.

The two day tournament that starts on Friday and ends Saturday, will see a total of 16 men’s and 12 women’s teams participating at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Mobil Oil (Fiji) Chief Executive Adi Tamara says they’re pleased to be able to build and strengthen its relationship with the FRU.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor, says this sponsorship will help take some burden off their shoulders.

O’Connor highlighted with Super Sevens Series now added to FRU’s official rugby calendar, they’ll be inviting businesses who are keen to join Fiji Rugby’s healthy group of sponsors by taking the naming right for the series from next year.

The Men’s Series Champions will be awarded the inaugural Super 7s Series trophy and $20,000, the second-placed team will get $10,000 while the third-placed team receives $5000.

