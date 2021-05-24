Moala Vonokula back for second Marist 7s

The passion for rugby runs so deep for the Moala Vonokula 7s team that players are digging into their pockets to make it to the 46th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament.

The team is made up of farmers from Moala Island in the Lau Group who sold kava to cover traveling and participation costs.

After getting a taste of Fiji’s biggest 7s tournament last year, Moala Vonokula is back for more.

Manager Tevita Salabuco says traveling from Moala to Suva was costly, but the fact that they made the elimination stage in 2021 meant they had to come back.

“In Moala we are mostly grog farmers. So we just planted the Kava there and we sell it in Suva so the players had to find their own way.”

Salabuco says despite having no other tournament experience, the team is driven knowing the sacrifices they made to make the tournament.

Moala Vonokula is urging Lauans in Suva to come and support the team this weekend.

The tournament kicks-off today with the women’s and under-21 competition.

You can catch all the action on FBC Pop.