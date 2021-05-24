Home

Sevens

Mitchell, Norton, Bibby in Team GB for Olympics

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 30, 2021 5:14 am
Tom Mitchell, Dan Norton and Dan Bibby

Four players from the Great Britain team that won silver medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics will feature again at the Tokyo Games.

Speedster and World Sevens Series all-time leading try-scorer Dan Norton, Ollie Lindsay – Hague, Dan Bibby and Tom Mitchell have been named in the side for the Olympics.

Other players include, Alex Coombes, Robbie Ferguson,Ross McCann, Alex Davis, Harry Glover, Ben Harris, Max McFarland and Ethan Waddleton.

Article continues after advertisement

England winger Tom Bowen is the 13th player.

The side is in pool B with Fiji, Japan and Canada at the Olympics.


[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Pool A sees Rugby World Cup Sevens and World Series champions New Zealand facing Australia, Argentina and Korea who qualified for Tokyo by winning the Asian qualification tournament with an extra-time ‘golden point’ try to overcome Hong Kong.

Olympic bronze medalists South Africa join USA, Kenya and Ireland in pool C.

The men’s rugby 7s will be held from the 26th to the 28th of next month.

GB Men: Dan Bibby, Alec Coombes, Alex Davis, Robbie Fergusson, Harry Glover, Ben Harris, Ollie Lindsay-Hague, Ross McCann, Max McFarland, Tom Mitchell, Dan Norton, Ethan Waddleton.

13th Player: Tom Bowen

