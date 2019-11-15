Missing 10 to 11 tackles in a game is pretty worrying: Baber

Defending for a longer period of time can lead to more missed tackles according to Fiji Airways Men’s 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber.

There have been seven missed tackles per match on average for the national side based on the World Rugby Sevens Series stats.

Baber says missing 10 to 11 tackles in a game is pretty worrying.

‘Yep, there’s a number of teams that just around that as well and when you play 7s you probably getting an average of 5 to 7 tackles missed in a game but 10 to 11 that’s high so the reality of that is we didn’t control the ball when we had it particularly with our kickoffs and when you get into that situation you end up defending for a long period of time so actually when you look at the period of times we actually defending or less of attack we were struggling to control the game so you are going to end up missing more tackles and when you look at the teams we playing against when we win there will be 11 or 12 missed tackles’.

Fiji has a 60 percent win record after two tournaments in the World Series.

They have played 10 games where they won six and lost four.

The national side scored 41 tries from their 10 games averaging four tries or 26 points per match.

Fiji has copped 12 yellow cards from the two tournaments which is the most by any team.

The next World Series tournament will be held in Hamilton, New Zealand on the 25th and 26th of next month where Fiji is pooled with Argentina, Australia and Samoa.