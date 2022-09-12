Missed conversion hands Australia the World Cup

[Source: Rugby World Cup 7s 2022]

Australia is the new women’s Rugby 7s World Cup champion beating 2018 winner New Zealand 24-22 in the final at Cape Town, South Africa.

The defending champions were made to pay in the second half for a yellow card on Niall Williams as Australia ran in two tries that were too much for New Zealand to catch-up.

New Zealand opened the scoring with Kelly Brazier but Australia struck back with two tries to Maddison Levi.

What better time to get a hat-trick than a final!? 🤩 Maddison Levi is putting on a show 🇦🇺#RWC7s | #HereToSevens | @Aussie7s pic.twitter.com/znVRh9V8uq — Rugby World Cup 7s 2022 (@WorldRugby7s) September 11, 2022

Stacey Fluhler scored in added time but a missed conversion saw Australia lead 12-10 at the break.

Levi got her third in the second spell at the back of a try to Faith Nathan seeing the Aussies lead 24-10.

It wasn’t over for New Zealand as they pressed on and were awarded with a converted try to Shiray Kaka.

She never fails to amaze us! 🤩 The @FNBSA Greatest Player of the Women’s Final winner is Sharni Williams. #RWC7s | #UnleashYourGreatness | #FNBLovesRugby pic.twitter.com/yIvUrxmTeW — Rugby World Cup 7s 2022 (@WorldRugby7s) September 11, 2022

It was nerve wrecking last 10 seconds of the match as New Zealnd tested Australia’s defense and were able to burst through with Alena Saili bulldozing over the try-line bringing the scoreline to 24-22.

All hopes laid on the conversion but Tenika Willison missed to the dismay of the Kiwis but celebration for the new champions.