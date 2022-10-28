Mikkelson returns for Hong Kong 7s

Joe Webber and Tim Mikkelson are named in the NZ 7s squad

Rugby sevens star Tim Mikkelson returns to the New Zealand side for the upcoming Hong Kong 7s tournament.

Mikkelson returns from an injury that has kept him sidelined throughout the 2022 season.

This will be his first tournament since claiming a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics and it will also mark his 100 international sevens tournaments.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji-born Akuila Rokolisoa is also in the team.