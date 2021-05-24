Memorable debut for 15-year-old

It was a dream debut for 15-year-old Camari Soakula at the first leg of the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series which kicked off this morning at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The year 11 student of Suva Sangam High School played in her first rugby tournament for a young Marist side which defeated Lautoka which had the services of 2016 Olympian Merewai Cumu.

Camari who hails from Nakorosule in Naitasiri is the cousin of Fijiana winger Vani Buleki, new Fiji 7s rep Josevani Soro and niece of former star Jimilai Naikadawa.

The youngster scored a try in their 22-12 win over Lautoka and never looked like a player who was having her first competitive hit out.

Camari says she’s glad to get the first game done and dusted.

“I was very happy to make a try, I know my family will be cheering out there and some of my school form teachers and form mates.”

In another result, Fire Wardens beat Yasawa 19-14.

The Super Series continues at Lawaqa Park with the LIVE and EXCLUSIVE coverage on the FBC Sports channel on Walesi.