Melrose Cup is coming home

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

A 17-year drought has been broken and the World Cup now added to Fiji’s two Olympic gold medals.

Fiji defeated 2018 winners New Zealand 29-12 to bring home the Melrose Cup.

Jerry Tuwai is the only player in the world to win two Olympic gold and a World Cup.

Fiji had a powerful start to the match registering four tries to lead 24-5 at halftime.

Joseva Talacolo, Kaminieli Rasaku, Elia Canakaivata and Filipe Sauturaga scored in what was Fiji’s dream start.

Start as you mean to go on! 🤩 It took only 30 seconds for Joseva Talacolo to get @fijirugby on the board 🇫🇯#RWC7s | #HereToSevens pic.twitter.com/j6YEBzcaUw — Rugby World Cup 7s 2022 (@WorldRugby7s) September 11, 2022

New Zealand’s only try came from Moses Leo keeping them just within reach.

The second half was almost like a nightmare for the national side and its fans with Akuila Rokolisoa scoring for New Zealand and two yellow cards flashed for Fiji’s Talacolo and Sevuloni Mocenacagi.

A further blow to Fiji was captain Waisea Nacuqu being taken out of play injured.

The key for Fiji was defense and this stood tall in the last few seconds of play.

Filipo Bukayaro sealed the deal for Fiji, securing the nation’s third Melrose Cup.