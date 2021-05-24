Home

Sevens

Meli's try will be a memorable one: Dad

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
July 29, 2021 2:30 am
Meli Derenalagi's father, Ratu Vuniani

It was a proud moment for the Derenalagi family in Nawaka Nadi after the Fiji 7s team won Gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Meli Derenalagi’s father, Ratu Vuniani says he takes his hat off to the team for a wonderful performance in the final, which has brought smiles to everyone.

Ratu Vuniani says for his son to also score the first try during the Gold Medal match is something that he will never forget.

Article continues after advertisement

Dubbed the “White Shark” during his playing days for Fiji, Ratu Vuniani says it was an emotional moment for their family as they watched Meli in action at the Olympic Games.

He says the win will definitely be special for everyone in the country.

Meanwhile, Nawaka village came to a standstill during the final as fans were glued to their television and phones to watch the national side.

However, it was a different story when the final whistle blew as cheers erupted shocking the quite night in Nawaka.

Villagers started to celebrate, shouting and dancing in the village as Fiji defended its Gold Medal.

A number of Fijians then proceeded onto the road singing their hearts out in jubilation.

For a moment, worries from the pandemic had vanished as people were in a celebration mood.


[Source: Fiji Rugby]

