Marist women out for top spot

Fielding a much younger team as compared to last year, will not deter the Marist women’s 7s team goal of winning the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s women’s title this year.

Marist made the finals last year but lost to a much-experienced Striders side.

Team Manager Wilisoni Naigulevu says they’ve lost some of their veteran players this year who have joined the Fijiana squad.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds they will be out to make their mark during the three-day tournament.

Naigulevu says they will be a lot of competition this year from new and old teams.

Marist last won the women’s title in 2019.

The Marist 7s will be held from Thursday to Saturday at ANZ Stadium in Suva.