Marist 7s quarter-finals confirmed

Top teams have made it to the cup quarter-finals of the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Fiji Barbarians will face Blue Diamond in the first quarter-final followed by Tabadamu and Fiji Warriors.

In the third quarter-final, Army Green will face New Zealand All Blacks.

Article continues after advertisement

Police White and Police Blue will face off in the last quarter-final matches.

The quarter-final matches will be held at 2.15pm