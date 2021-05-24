Sevens
Marist 7s quarter-finals confirmed
March 26, 2022 12:50 pm
Action from the Fiji Warriors and Fire round 2 elimination clash
Top teams have made it to the cup quarter-finals of the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.
Fiji Barbarians will face Blue Diamond in the first quarter-final followed by Tabadamu and Fiji Warriors.
In the third quarter-final, Army Green will face New Zealand All Blacks.
Police White and Police Blue will face off in the last quarter-final matches.
The quarter-final matches will be held at 2.15pm
