The postponed 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s prize money may change if it reconvenes in September.

This has been revealed by Marist Rugby club President Lawrence Tikaram.

The event saw a prize money of more than $45,000 where the winner of the men’s cup will walk away with $15,000.

Article continues after advertisement

All 68 participating teams including women and Under 20s were to walk away with prize money.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Tikaram says the prize money may change but this is subject to more discussion.

“It may, we have to speak to our major sponsors and see what else we can do but they have been really great to us. There was a huge setup cost that we need to absorb once we postponed the tournament on the day of the tournament. That’s part and parcel of the risk that you take in managing some big events.”

With this, Tikaram reveals ticket prices may also change with talks already underway with Fiji Sports Council on venue costs and hire.