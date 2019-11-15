Marist 7s planned for end of year kick off

The postponed 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament is expected to be held at the end of the year.

This has been revealed by Fiji National Sports Council Chair Peter Mazey.

The Marist 7s was called off for the first time on March 19th as Fiji confirmed its first COVID-19 case.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Mazey says Marist 7s organizers have presented a proposal to hold the postponed tournament at the end of the year.

“The Marist 7s that was the first event that got cancelled because of the COVID scare in March, they are planning and hoping that they can re-activate that towards the end of the year.”

The Sports Council Chair adds Marist 7s organizers are also amongst the few sporting bodies that have made arrangements on bookings for the FSC’s facilities.

Marist 7s organizers have also presented their ‘return-to-play’ protocols.