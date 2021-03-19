Marist 7s on hold due to bad weather

Organizers of the 45th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s have decided to hold off the competition for a while due to the wet weather conditions.

The competition will resume once the water on the ground recedes.

Two teams that were supposed to play next in the Under-21 competion, Infinity and Saunivalu were advised that they would only be allowed to enter the field once the condition improves.

One option organizers are looking at is to have the rest of the day one games played at Buckhurst and Bidesi grounds.