Marist 7s next for All Blacks 7s

The All Blacks 7s hope they’ll be able to express themselves more on the field at the 46th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s this weekend in Suva.

Last week the side didn’t quite have the opportunity to fully deliver what was expected of them due to the heavy conditions at Churchill Park in Lautoka during the Fun Flavor FRU Mini International 7s tournament.

All Blacks 7s coach Clark Laidlaw says they hope to make more improvements at the Marist 7s.

“I think it showed us we’ve got some depth, we’ve got some young talent that will get better, and hopefully across in Suva we can get a dry track and see if we can use the ball more I thought we defended well at times, I thought we were nice and physical, I thought the effort was really encouraging, obviously the execution was under pressure from the conditions”.

Fans will have the chance to watch World Series players like Sam Dickson, Reagan Ware, Akuila Rokolisoa, Andrew Knewstubb, Amanaki Nicole who has maternal links to Fiji, Tony Ng Shiu and Kurt Baker in action at the ANZ Stadium.

The Marist 7s starts on Thursday with the women’s and under 18-21 competitions and the men’s event begins on Friday.

The All Blacks 7s is in pool B with Marist, Police White and Malake.