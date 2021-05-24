Marist 7s mission for Nahehevia

The Henish Liquorland Nahehevia rugby side is looking forward to rubbing shoulders with some of the big names at the 46th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s next week.

Players are from three villages in the district of Waicoba, in Nadroga which are Nasovotava, Narewa, and Vagadra, and they’ll feature for the first time in Fiji’s biggest 7s tournament.

Some prominent names that have come out of these three villagers include, French based players like Peceli Yato, Uwa Tawalo, and Drua flanker Rusiate Nasove, and Japan based Jone Naikabula.

Club President Semi Degei says they plan to revive of sevens in Waicoba, and ensure they get their young players enough exposure.

“We have started developing our team focusing on our 7s and looking forward to going into the rest of the Fiji Bitter tournament, which is scheduled for this year.”

Degei says this is a build-up towards their own 7s competition which they will be hosting in June.

The Fiji Bitter Marist 7s starts next week Friday and will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.