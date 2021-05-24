Marist 7s managers warned

Fiji Bitter Marist 7s organizers are hoping respective team managers understand the tournament rules and regulations which makes the running of the tournament a lot easier.

This is according to Marist Rugby Club President Lawrence Tikaram who says it’s vital for managers to attend the briefings today and tomorrow.

Tikaram says managers will need to bring players’ and officials’ vaccination, and identification cards to the briefing for verification.

He adds managers need to understand the new format too as it alleviates confusion, reduces the number of queries and most importantly helps the tournament to run on time.

If there’re anomalies in registrations, men’s teams will be given two days and one day for the women to get things sorted out with the Health Ministry.

The Marist 7s starts on Thursday at the ANZ Stadium, Buckhurst and Bidesi Parks in Suva.