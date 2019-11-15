Marist 7s champs drawn in tough pool

Defending champion Police Blue has been drawn in a tough pool for the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

Police Blue is in pool 10 with Mizuno Babas, a team made up of some Fiji 7s squad members along with Z&S BBQ Yamacia and Naviavia Gladiators-Vanualevu.

2019 runners up Wardens Gold is drawn in pool 9 with Maravu Taveuni, Veiysana Providers Blues and Nuanuku Auberge Resort Police White is in a tough pool as well with Wardens Green, Tuvakarau Army and Jussi Biuvanua Rugby.

Marist rugby club President Lawrence Tikaram says spectators can look forward to some high quality grassroots rugby.

“For the teams, as you can see there’s a high quality caliber of teams that will be participating at the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s and we are looking forward to some great champion rugby.”

Meanwhile, despite the current economic situation, the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s main prize money will remain at $15,000.

Organizers earlier said they were going to revise the prize money for the respective categories, however, today it has been confirmed the men’s winners will win $15,000 and the runners up will walk away with $5,000.

The Women’s winner will get $4,000 and $1,500 for runners up while the Youth champions win $3000 and $1000 for the losing finalist.

The Marist 7s will be held at the ANZ Stadium from the 24th to the 26th of this month.

The pools are as follows:

Pool 1: Police White, Tuvakarau Army, Jussi Buinivai Rugby and Wardens Green.

Pool 2: Ratu Filise, Yalovata Young Boys- Levuka, Red Diamond 2 and Raiwasa Resort Taveuni

Pool 3: Newborn Waibasaga, Dominion Brothers, Dritabua Cavalliers and Waimaro Young Boys

Pool 4: Army Red, Samurai Navutulevu Sharks, Seniboro Greens and Brimstone Rakacikaci rugby

Pool 5: Nabua, Dominion Blues, Pacific Warriors Nairai and Fire.

Pool 6: Waimanu Gold, Eastern Saints, Navutu Brumbies and Yasawa.

Pool 7: Tabadamu 1, Army Green, Wadigi Salvo and Waimanu Green.

Pool 8: Oneheart Stingray Nautodua, Uprising, Seniboro Blues and Bilolevu Wainimala.

Pool 9: Wardens Gold, Maravu Taveuni, Veiysana Providers Blues and Nuanuku Auberge Resort.

Pool 10: Police Blue, Mizuno Babas, Z&S BBQ Yamacia and Naviavia Gladiators-Vanualevu.

Pool 11: Marist, Navutulevu, Mosquito Rugby and Veilomani Rugby.

Pool 12: Kombat Uluinakau Babs, Nabouwalu Rugby, Nakete Lautoka Babas and Blue Diamond 1.