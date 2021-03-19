Home

Marist 7s resumes at Bidesi and Buckhurst grounds

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 25, 2021 4:10 pm

Day one of the 45th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s has resumed after being halted for about an hour.

However, the rest of the women’s and Under-21 games are now being played at Bidesi and Buckhurst grounds.

Organizers decided to hold off the competition for a while due to the wet weather conditions at the ANZ Stadium earlier this afternoon.

Tournament Coordinator, Koli Korovulavula says games at the main ground will resume once the water is properly drained and the ground is in a playable condition.

Game 21 between Saunivalu and Infinity was suspended because of the unfavourable weather.

