Marist 7s back in March

The Fiji Bitter Marist 7s may have been around for 47 years but the focus is still on trying to help grow and develop the game of sevens rugby.

Paradise Beverages General Manager Sales & Corporate Affairs Joe Rodan says the tournament is all about development.

The 47th edition of the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s was launched at Paradise Beverages head office in Walu Bay, Suva.

64 teams will participate in the 3-day tournament which is scheduled from the 16th to the 18th of March, 2023 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

This has been confirmed by Marist Rugby Club president, Lawrence Tikaram.