Sevens

Maqala will play at Olympics

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 24, 2021 6:43 pm
Sireli Maqala [Source: Fiji Rugby]

Fiji 7s new find Sireli Maqala will play at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The youngster will not only be brought in as an injury cover because he’s the 13th player as was the practice on the World Series and the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Head Coach Gareth Baber says he’ll select his 12 from the 13 available in every game.

Article continues after advertisement

Earlier this month the International Olympic Committee made a policy change surrounding squad regulations which means Maqala will be available for selection in every game.


[Source: FASANOC]

Baber says the other three players Kitione Taliga, Joseva Talacolo and Kavekini Tabu are staying at a hotel and not the Games Village.

He adds the three players are on standby and will be brought in if the need arises.


[Source: Fiji Rugby]

The men’s sevens competition starts on Monday with Fiji taking on hosts Japan at 12pm in the first pool match followed by Canada at 8pm on the same day and the last group game against Great Britain next Tuesday at 12:30pm.

