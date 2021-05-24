Maqala, the lucky 13

Many associate 13 as an unlucky number but not for Sireli Maqala.

The 21-year-old from Bureiwai, Nakorotubu in Ra proved his worth even after being named as a 13th player for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Even the commentators were surprised to see how composed Maqala was from the first game against Japan and all to the way to the final.

Article continues after advertisement

Maqala never missed a game as Coach Gareth Baber included him in the 12 for every match.

Many don’t realize that this time last year, the youngster broke his leg and never thought he would play again, but one year later, he had an Olympics gold medal around his neck.



[Source: Fiji Rugby]

His determination, commitment, sacrifice, self belief, family support and above all, his faith pushed him all the way.

The former Ratu Kadavulevu School student’s big break came on the 29th of March this year when he proved to Coach Gareth Baber during the Marist 7s playing for Fiji Shadow that he had what it takes to strut his stuff on the international stage.

After the Marist 7s final, Baber said Maqala took the final by storm.

When FBC Sports spoke to the youngster after that final, he said what drove him to work hard was the sacrifices made by his parents.

He is one of the three players that never even played in the World Series and went straight to the Olympics.

The other two are Iosefo Masi and Jiuta Wainiqolo.

The trio’s first international 7s outing was the Oceania tournament in Australia last month.

Some may call him the rising star but Sireli Maqala is a living testament that you can still live the dream despite the obstacles, and 13 is not so unlucky after all.