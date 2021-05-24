Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji records 1057 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths|RFMF to remove another personnel for breach|More than 700 infections and 11 COVID deaths recorded|Drive through swab service continues at Civic Centre|Proposal to use old Navua hospital as a temporary health centre|Fijians need to get vaccinated says Dr Waqainabete|Daily request for food assistance taking toll on NGO|Vaccine delivered to Rotuma and Lakeba|Fijians should not misinterpret changes in case numbers|Vaccines for maritime islands|Over 1,200 new COVID infections with nine deaths recorded|More funding to boost COVID-19 response|Over 350,000 Fijians screened and swabbed|Rotuma decides not to receive any freight services|Student climbs hill daily to go online for classes|Over 130 Public Health Infringement Notices issued|RFMF supports pre-hospital emergency care|Heightened security in the North|Healthcare worker succumbs to COVID-19|626 cases with nine deaths|6pm curfew for West from tomorrow|MoH scales up response|MoH reorganizes PPE distribution|More than 600 new cases and five fatalities|Be wary despite decline in COVID infections|
Full Coverage

Sevens

Maqala, the lucky 13

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 29, 2021 2:15 am
Sireli Maqala [Source: Fiji Rugby]

Many associate 13 as an unlucky number but not for Sireli Maqala.

The 21-year-old from Bureiwai, Nakorotubu in Ra proved his worth even after being named as a 13th player for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Even the commentators were surprised to see how composed Maqala was from the first game against Japan and all to the way to the final.

Article continues after advertisement

Maqala never missed a game as Coach Gareth Baber included him in the 12 for every match.

Many don’t realize that this time last year, the youngster broke his leg and never thought he would play again, but one year later, he had an Olympics gold medal around his neck.


[Source: Fiji Rugby]

His determination, commitment, sacrifice, self belief, family support and above all, his faith pushed him all the way.

The former Ratu Kadavulevu School student’s big break came on the 29th of March this year when he proved to Coach Gareth Baber during the Marist 7s playing for Fiji Shadow that he had what it takes to strut his stuff on the international stage.

After the Marist 7s final, Baber said Maqala took the final by storm.

When FBC Sports spoke to the youngster after that final, he said what drove him to work hard was the sacrifices made by his parents.

He is one of the three players that never even played in the World Series and went straight to the Olympics.

The other two are Iosefo Masi and Jiuta Wainiqolo.

The trio’s first international 7s outing was the Oceania tournament in Australia last month.

Some may call him the rising star but Sireli Maqala is a living testament that you can still live the dream despite the obstacles, and 13 is not so unlucky after all.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.