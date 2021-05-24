Maqala returns to the north

Fiji 7s Olympian Sireli Maqala has arrived into Labasa Airport this morning.

Maqala was greeted by the Ministry of Health team in the North who have taken him into a mandatory 4-day quarantine period before he can be released to reunite with his family.

Other 7s players who are yet to return to their homes are Iosefo Masi and Semi Radradra.

Article continues after advertisement



Sireli Maqala

The team along with a few Team Fiji athltes were released from quarantine in Nadi yesterday following their return from the Tokyo Olympics.