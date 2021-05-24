Home

Sevens

Maqala found out two days before Olympics he could play

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
August 5, 2021 4:55 pm

Fiji 7s gold medalist Sireli Maqala has revealed what he went through after national coach Gareth Baber informed him that he was named the 13th player at the Olympics.

In an exclusive interview with FBC Sports, Maqala says it was Monday after the Oceania 7s win when Baber called him and told the youngster about the news.

Maqala says he was disheartened but he told himself that if God had brought him that far, then there’s a purpose and reason why he’s still in the team.

The Bureiwai, Nakorotubu, Ra youngster adds he lay on his bed and refused to go out with his teammates as he tried to digest the news.

“I was hoping that I will one of the 12 member squad that will be going to Tokyo. Before that Coach told me that I was one of the 13 players that will be going but as a travelling reserve.”

He adds it was until two days before the Olympics that he found out the 13th player could also play and not just come in as an injury replacement.

“It was two days before the game day I was. I didn’t even know, but my parents called me and told me that the 13th player could. I was not really interested until the coach called and told me.”

Maqala played in all of Fiji’s Games and was one of the standout players at the Olympics.

