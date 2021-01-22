Maqala double helps Barbarians

Former Ratu Kadavulevu School Deans winning fly-half and Fiji 7s squad member Sireli Maqala scored two tries to help his LAR Barbarians side win its first match against Yamacia in the Fiji Rugby Union first Super Series tournament.

Maqala came off the bench when the Barbarians were trailing 5-15.

He managed to cross over for his first try with less than two minutes remaining before he scored the winner on the stroke of fulltime for the 19-15 win.

In other results, Ratu Filise defeated Wardens 19-14, Uluinakau beat Nawaka 12-5 and Dominion Brother lost 7-10 to Army.

The tournament continues at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.