Maqala congratulates parents

7s gold medallist Sireli Maqala has given credit for his achievement to his parents, Sisa and Rosa Ramuadrau.

The Ra native called his parents after the Tokyo Olympics final and the first work he told them was, “ Congratulations.”

Speaking to FBC Sports at their home in Delailabasa, his father Sisa Ramuadrau says they all burst out laughing saying it should be the other way round.

But the national hero meant what he said.

He was congratulating his parents for his own achievement, which they had supported, prayed and fasted for.

“No IRB 7s series. Just from Fiji to Townsville, Townsville to Tokyo for the Olympics. That’s a big achievement for us especially himself. I thank God for that.”

Sisa and Rosa Ramuadrau this week witnessed their son’s dream becoming a reality representing Fiji in Olympics.

Since playing in the Macuata Milo Kaji competition, Maqala had that one dream to one day wear the national jumper.

But playing in the Olympics has been added bonus for the 22-year-old and youngest of three children.

Maqala’s journey to Tokyo was not an easy one as he broke a bone on his right left leg in three places and also his right arm last year.

But during that time, Ramuadrau says they stood by him, encouraging him and pushing him.

Seeing their son play in the Olympics against some of the biggest names in 7s rugby was a proud moment for the family.

Ramuadrau’s are urging parents to believe in their children’s dream and support them achieve it.

“In the family, he is the one who wants this, wants that. He wants the rugby ball. He wants the rugby boot. When he was growing up, I believed he will become a rugby player one day.”

Maqala left their Delailabasa Home earlier this year to achieve his dream.

With the national team now back in the country, his parents are hoping to have him home after their quarantine.

Maqala has a conquered a feat never before attained in his family and he has a gold medal to prove that dreams become a reality through sweat, determination, hard work and the prayers of your parents.