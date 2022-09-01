Maqala back for RWC 7s

Sireli Maqala [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings has recalled Olympic gold medalist Sireli Maqala for the Rugby World Cup 7s in Cape Town, South Africa next weekend.

Last week Gollings said Maqala and Aminiasi Tuimaba may be considered for the World Cup after their outings at the Commonwealth Games earlier this month.

The duo were not part of the LA 7s squad that settled for silver after losing to New Zealand in the final on Monday.

Gollings has dropped Iowane Teba and Manueli Maisamoa.

The Fiji 7s side’s first game will be at 4:05am next Saturday against the winner of the Wales and Korea match.