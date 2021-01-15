Manufacturer to support 14 local 7s tournaments

Local manufacturer Paradise Beverages is aiming to play a major role in the development of rugby in the country.

This as the company will be sponsoring 14 local sevens tournaments that will help identify and churn out new talents.

Sales and Marketing manager Joseph Rodan says last year they sponsored a total of 10 sevens tournament and it has shown positive returns.

“A classical example is the Taveuni 7s tournament, in this tournament I estimated that people that went to that tournament from vitilevu and vanualevu took about half a million dollar to that island of Taveuni which is an investment which will naturally help the economy of Taveuni and for us doing this it will natural help the economy of the country”

Rodan has confirmed they sponsor the Nawaka, Tabadamu, Marist, Savusavu, Wailevu, Wairiki, Navosa, Nadroga, Ovalau and Nukulau 7s tournaments this year.