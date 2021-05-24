Home

Malake 7s postponed

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
January 15, 2022 7:42 am
The 1st Fiji Bitter Malake 7s tournament has been postponed.

Organizers have decided to move the tournament due to the amended protocols for the ‘Return to Sports Framework’ which includes no spectators.

The Organizing Committee together with major sponsor Paradise Beverages Fiji Limited will announce a new date for the event.

A new date will be announced as soon as the all-clear is given by Fiji National Sports Commission, Fijian Ministry of Youth and Sports and Ministry of Health & Medical Services.

Top teams like Nawaka, Kingdom Ambassadors, Seniboro, Nakaiolo Brothers, Dratabu, Fire Western and Wardens have been confirmed for the tournament.

All teams are also required to send in their Vax-check forms for verifications of vaccinations details.

