Maisamoa is impact player in Cape Town

Despite coming off the bench in most of the games, Manueli Maisamoa still finished at the top of the DHL Impact Player standings at the Cape Town 7s.

The 27-year-old finished with 76 points ahead of Dietrich Roache from Australia, Akuila Rokolisoa of New Zealand, USA’s David Still along with France duo, Paulin Riva and Aaron Nkanang.

Maisamoa had 76 points from eight tackles, 11 offloads, 22 carries and eight breaks.

Manueli Maisamoa escapes through the centre as Fiji claim fifth spot

The Fiji Airways men’s 7s side dominated Argentina 29-5 in the fifth-place play-off.

Josua Vakurinabili, Filipe Sauturaga, Maisamoa, Alasio Naduva and Paula Nayacakalou scored their tries.

Earlier, they had beaten Uruguay 38-0 in the first fifth-place semi-final.

Fiji 7s remains in fifth place on the World Series standings with 40 points while Samoa is now at the top with 47 points.

The next tournament will be held in Hamilton, New Zealand on January 21 and 22.