Maisamoa helps with fifth-place win

A try and three assists from Manueli Maisamoa secured the Fiji Airways National 7s team the fifth-place position at the Cape Town Sevens this morning.

Fiji defeated Argentina 29-5 in a match dominated by some fast-phased rugby by Maisamoa.

It was Josua Vakurunabili who scored the first try for Fiji, as he powered through the Argentinians’ defense for a corner try.

The next two minutes of the first half saw the Fijians struggle, but a break from Maisamoa led to a try by Filipe Sauturaga.

Soon after this, Maisamoa powered through with some brilliant play to score another try to extend Fiji’s lead to 17-0.

Alasio Naduva scored the fourth try before Maisamoa assisted an Alosio Naduva try to close the first half.

Maisamoa assisted Paula Nayacakalou’s try at the start of the second half.

The Argentinians played some fast-phase rugby that put the Fijians under pressure.

The Argentinians scored an extra-time try to close the game, but it was too late as the Fijians were already leading by 29 points at this time.