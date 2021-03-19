Home

Main quarter-finals confimed for Marist 7s

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 27, 2021 12:19 pm
Team Blue Diamond at the Fiji Bitter Sapphire Marist 7s.

The top eight teams in the men’s competition of the Fiji Bitter Sapphire Marist 7s have been finalized.

These teams have now confirmed their spots in the main quarterfinals.

Crowd favourite Raiwasa Taveuni takes on Blue Diamond in the first match.

Blue Diamond is a team from the Police Special Response Unit in Narere.

In the second quarterfinal, Fiji Shadow will play Fire and Ratu Filise battles Police Blue.

Army Green with Alasio Naduva faces defending champions Tabadamu in the last quarterfinal.

Elimination results:

Raiwasa Taveuni 15-7 Uluinakau, Blue Diamond 14-7 Baravi Brothers, Fire 26-7 Sydney Bukuya, Fiji Shadow 14-10 Wardens Gold, Ratu Filise 24-19 LAR Barbarians, Police Blue 19-0 Hydro, Tabadamu 12 – 5 Kavala.

