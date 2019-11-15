Maika Sivo presents Fijiana jerseys

Paramatta Eels flyer Maika Sivo presented the Fijiana jerseys last night in Sydney.

Sivo was part of the Fiji under 20 side in 2013 that featured at the Junior World Championship. Current Fijiana coach Saiasi Fuli was part of the 2013 under 20 coaching staff.

Fuli invited Sivo to present the Fijiana jerseys.

The Fijiana welcomes back former captain Priscilla Siata who flew to Sydney earlier this week as a replacement for Raijeli Daveuwa and Asinate Savu.

But the good news for the side is the timely recovery of Ana Maria Naimasi who will take her place again on the wing after being injured in Hamilton last week.

The Fijiana play USA at 10.30am today before facing Canada at 4.30pm.

Their last pool match is against Brazil at 9.45am tomorrow.

You can watch the Sydney 7s live on FBC TV and FBC Sports.