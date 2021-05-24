Longbottom looking forward to playing against Fiji

Australia 7s half-back Maurice Longbottom knows he is one of the marked players in the team whenever they take on Fiji.

The 26-year-old is known for his dancing feet and skillful foot-work on the sevens field.

His height and built is an added advantage when dancing around the defenders in a rugby match.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Longbottom says when it comes to playing Fiji, the strategy is simple.

“The Fijians are a lot bigger than I am so, as long as I’m running away from them and staying away from them, that’s the key. If they don’t get their hands on me then, that’s a win for me.”

Longbottom is one of the four experienced players in the squad with eight new faces to debut.

Australia starts its Dubai 7s campaign against Canada at 7pm today.

Fiji takes the field after this match at 7.22pm against France.

You can watch all the action from the Dubai 7s tournament live on FBC TV.