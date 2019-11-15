Little room for errors at Hamilton 7s

The Hamilton 7s tournament leaves little room for errors with teams advancing directly from pool play to the semi-finals instead of the traditional quarterfinals.

With the new 7s format to come in effect in the Hamilton tournament, teams will need to put on their best performance to advance to the semi-final stages.

The Fiji Airways 7s team had a disappointing start to the series finishing sixth in Cape Town which places them 8th on the overall World Series standings.

Despite this, Head Coach Gareth Baber is working on returning the players to the form that saw them crowned champions in 2019.

“We have always had a plan of how the training would look like through this block. We move on in terms of the conditioning elements that the players need. They are getting used to more shorter sharper movements on the field rather than the long fitness sessions that they have done.”

Fiji is drawn in Pool D with Argentina, Australia and Samoa for the Hamilton 7s which will be held on the 25th and 26th of this month.

[Source: Radio New Zealand]